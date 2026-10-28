Bellowing Bear Live Performance | Nov. 16
Bellowing Bear Live Performance | Nov. 16
As part of the CCST 1125: Chicana/o and Latina/o Musical Cultures and Expressions course I’m teaching this semester, we’ll be hosting Bellowing Bear for a live performance on campus as our Week 6 optional live session for students.
The event will take place:
Monday, November 16, 2026
12:00–1:00 PM
Mesa Vista Hall Southwest Courtyard
University of New Mexico
The goal is to bring some of the conversations we’ve been having in the course about music, identity, cultural expression, community, and live performance into an actual shared campus space rather than keeping everything inside the classroom or Canvas.
Mesa Vista Hall Southwest Courtyard
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Mon, 16 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
CCST 1125: Chicana/o and Latina/o Musical Cultures and Expressions
405-208-2277
esanchez28@unm.edu
Artist Group Info
Matt Culpepper
Mesa Vista Hall Southwest Courtyard