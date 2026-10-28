Bellowing Bear Live Performance | Nov. 16

As part of the CCST 1125: Chicana/o and Latina/o Musical Cultures and Expressions course I’m teaching this semester, we’ll be hosting Bellowing Bear for a live performance on campus as our Week 6 optional live session for students.

The event will take place:

Monday, November 16, 2026

12:00–1:00 PM

Mesa Vista Hall Southwest Courtyard

University of New Mexico

The goal is to bring some of the conversations we’ve been having in the course about music, identity, cultural expression, community, and live performance into an actual shared campus space rather than keeping everything inside the classroom or Canvas.