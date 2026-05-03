Bosque Chapter of Trout Unlimited Annual Membership Meeting

Come join us at our annual membership meeting. The general public is graciously invited. Free Pizza will be served! Come learn what we do and how you can help. As required as part of our bylaws as a non-profit, the meeting will include a discussion of our bylaws and an introduction of our board members. Speakers will also discuss conservation activities that you can get involved with. Activities being performed and sponsored by New Mexico Lady Anglers will also be presented. Finally our guest speaker, former junior world champion fly fisher Norm Maktima will talk about the reigning world champion US Woman's national team and their upcoming endeavors. Free raffle prizes include a gift certificate for a San Juan Fly works rod and reel, a tenkara rod, and other surprises!