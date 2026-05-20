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Carve your Own Stamp with Andi Murphy (Diné)

Carve your Own Stamp with Andi Murphy (Diné)

Carve your own food-themed stamp with guidance from Andi Murphy, host of the Toasted Sister Podcast!

Bring your custom stamp back for the Indigenous Foodways Festival, where Andi will be hosting a zine workshop focused on Indigenous Foodways.

$10 per person, $5 for MNMF Members

Museum of Indian Arts and Culture
Admission is $10 a person, members- use your promo code for $5 off!
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 24 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Museum of Indian Arts and Culture
Museum of Indian Arts and Culture
710 Camino Lejo
Santa Fe , New Mexico 87505
505-476-1269
https://indianartsandculture.org/