Carve your Own Stamp with Andi Murphy (Diné)
Carve your Own Stamp with Andi Murphy (Diné)
Carve your own food-themed stamp with guidance from Andi Murphy, host of the Toasted Sister Podcast!
Bring your custom stamp back for the Indigenous Foodways Festival, where Andi will be hosting a zine workshop focused on Indigenous Foodways.
$10 per person, $5 for MNMF Members
Museum of Indian Arts and Culture
Admission is $10 a person, members- use your promo code for $5 off!
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 24 May 2026
Event Supported By
The Museum of Indian Arts and Culture
Museum of Indian Arts and Culture
710 Camino LejoSanta Fe , New Mexico 87505
505-476-1269