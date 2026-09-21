Celebrate PW Covington, National Beat Poet Laureate

Join Albuquerque's literary and arts community in meeting, greeting, and celebrating PW Covington, newly named 2026-2027 US National Beat Poet Laureate by the National Beat Poetry Foundation.

A poet, performer, publisher, disabled veteran, activist, and longtime Albuquerque resident, PW is the seventh writer to hold this national title. They previously served as New Mexico's inaugural Beat Poet Laureate and have spent more than three decades carrying poetry beyond conventional literary spaces - from the Havana International Poetry Festival and San Francisco's Beat Museum to public, community, and tribal libraries throughout New Mexico.

PW's work champions the outsider, the uncredentialed, the working class, the queer, the outlaw, and the underground. As National Beat Poet Laureate, they will continue building artistic community and reminding audiences that Beat poetry is not merely a historical movement, but a living and still-evolving tradition of autonomy.

Come celebrate this remarkable national recognition for one of Albuquerque's own - and the poetry, people, and possibilities still waiting beyond the mainstream.

PW will be available to meet attendees and sign books.

"The days ahead will require poetry and miracles. Let's expect both."

Saturday, September 26, 2-4 pm

Quirky Used Books & More

120 Jefferson St SE, Albuquerque