Chills & Thrills Cabaret
Chills & Thrills Cabaret
Join us for this spooktacular event at the Albuquerque Press Club. We have out-of-towners and locals for this hauntingly good show in one of the oldest buildings in Albuquerque. Let us give you thrills and chills with this edgy and excitable cast! Won't you join us for a good thrill & maybe a chill?
Albuquerque Press Club
$15-$35
09:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Zia Sandia Productions LLC
5052210620
ziasandiaburlesque@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Zia Sandia
ziasandiaburlesque@gmail.com
Albuquerque Press Club
201 Highland Park Circle SEAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87105