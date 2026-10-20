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Chills & Thrills Cabaret

Chills & Thrills Cabaret

Join us for this spooktacular event at the Albuquerque Press Club. We have out-of-towners and locals for this hauntingly good show in one of the oldest buildings in Albuquerque. Let us give you thrills and chills with this edgy and excitable cast! Won't you join us for a good thrill & maybe a chill?

Albuquerque Press Club
$15-$35
09:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Zia Sandia Productions LLC
5052210620
ziasandiaburlesque@gmail.com
ziasandia.com

Artist Group Info

Zia Sandia
ziasandiaburlesque@gmail.com
ziasandia.com
Albuquerque Press Club
201 Highland Park Circle SE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87105
http://www.abqpressclub.com/