Coming Home: Reflecting on Five Years of “Grounded in Clay”

Curated by the Pueblo Pottery Collective and organized by the School for Advanced Research (SAR) and the Vilcek Foundation, Grounded in Clay: The Spirit of Pueblo Pottery is a remarkable exhibition that highlights Pueblo pottery and celebrates Pueblo voices. Grounded in Clay, which has been touring the country since 2023, returned to New Mexico earlier this year to end its run at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center during our 50th anniversary year. Join members of the Pueblo Pottery Collective as they look back on this trailblazing exhibition.

Registration for this event is free. In addition to being held in person, this event will be streamed on YouTube Live - no registration required to view the livestream.