Cranksgiving Santa Fe - 18th Annual
Cranksgiving Santa Fe - 18th Annual
Join us for this annual madcap city-wide scavenger hunt on bicycle. Pedal to find the ingredients for a quirky holiday dinner from local stores and bike shops.
100% proceeds benefit The Food Depot. This year's ride includes a fun whodoneit mystery - a murder most fowl!
Cranksgiving takes place in over 100 cities in North America each fall, filling food bank shelves for the holidays. All ages and abilities welcome.
Santa Fe Railyard Water Tower
10:00 AM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
BTI and Friends
gobble@cranksgiving.org
Santa Fe Railyard Water Tower
1612 Alcaldesa StSanta Fe, New Mexico 87501