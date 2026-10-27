Cranksgiving Santa Fe - 18th Annual

Join us for this annual madcap city-wide scavenger hunt on bicycle. Pedal to find the ingredients for a quirky holiday dinner from local stores and bike shops.

100% proceeds benefit The Food Depot. This year's ride includes a fun whodoneit mystery - a murder most fowl!

Cranksgiving takes place in over 100 cities in North America each fall, filling food bank shelves for the holidays. All ages and abilities welcome.