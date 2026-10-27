© 2026 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cranksgiving Santa Fe - 18th Annual

Cranksgiving Santa Fe - 18th Annual

Join us for this annual madcap city-wide scavenger hunt on bicycle. Pedal to find the ingredients for a quirky holiday dinner from local stores and bike shops.
100% proceeds benefit The Food Depot. This year's ride includes a fun whodoneit mystery - a murder most fowl!

Cranksgiving takes place in over 100 cities in North America each fall, filling food bank shelves for the holidays. All ages and abilities welcome.

Santa Fe Railyard Water Tower
10:00 AM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

BTI and Friends
gobble@cranksgiving.org
Santa Fe Railyard Water Tower
1612 Alcaldesa St
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87501