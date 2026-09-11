Jensen Entertainment and Albuquerque Nuevo Teatro are proud to present DISNEY NIGHT! Disney Adult? Family of Disney Fans? Come on out for a night of Disney-themed fun! We've got Live Performances, Cosplay, Drag, Concessions, Raffle Prizes, Cartoons, Karaoke and SO MUCH MORE!

Tickets start at $10 for our Gold Pass and are available at www.jensentertainment.com

There are three Ticket Tier Levels:

A GOLD PASS gets you in the door and access to all of the above, plus a commemorative mini-litho by local comic book artist Brandon Scott Jensen!

With a VIP PLATINUM PASS, in addition to all of the above, you'll get a Swag Bag filled with lots of Disney-themed fun, a free concession treat, and a black and white hand-painted limited edition animation cel featuring a certain mouse couple, a lucky rabbit and a few other characters you might recognize from local comic book artist Brandon Scott Jensen!

With a VIP DIAMOND PASS, you'll get a Fast Pass to the front of any line, a DELUXE Swag Bag filled with even more Disney-themed fun, a free concession treat and drink, access to the exclusive VIP lounge, backstage pass to meet the performers, and a FULL COLOUR hand-painted limited edition animation cel featuring a certain mouse couple, a lucky rabbit and a few other characters you might recognize from local comic book artist Brandon Scott Jensen!