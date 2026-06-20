Drag Bingo
Drag Bingo
Come and play bingo with usI
Imperial Sovereign court of New Mexico
Hosted by Dee Dee Van Carter
A PRIDE Event
Play bingo and win exciting prizes for every round.
Music, live vocals, and plenty of fun.
Benefit for the Rio Grand Center for Spiritual Living and ISCNM charities.
Rio Grande Center for Spiritual Living
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Artist Group Info
Carol March
Rio Grande Center for Spiritual Living
2404 San Mateo Place NEAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87110
5052359753
carolhmarch@hotmail.com