© 2026 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Drag Bingo

Drag Bingo

Come and play bingo with usI

Imperial Sovereign court of New Mexico
Hosted by Dee Dee Van Carter
A PRIDE Event

Play bingo and win exciting prizes for every round.
Music, live vocals, and plenty of fun.

Benefit for the Rio Grand Center for Spiritual Living and ISCNM charities.

Rio Grande Center for Spiritual Living
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Carol March
Rio Grande Center for Spiritual Living
2404 San Mateo Place NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110
5052359753
carolhmarch@hotmail.com
https://www.rgcsl.org