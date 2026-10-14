Empowering a More Equitable Community
Empowering a More Equitable Community
This engaging event is designed to foster conversations and reflection on the subject of taking action
on how we can work together to create a more equitable community through the lens of the six principles
of nonviolence created by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
UNM SUB, Lobo A and B
0
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Race Amity Project of New Mexico AND The MLK Commission
505-985-9171
cgk999@gmail.com
UNM SUB, Lobo A and B
203 Cornell Drive, north side of CentralAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87106
505-277-0336
rivermoore@unm.edu