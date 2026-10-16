Empowering a More Equitable Community
Empowering a More Equitable Community
Come participate in a workshop exploring ways we can work together to build The Beloved Community and a more equitable community. Dr. Jamal Martin will speak, followed by breakout groups focusing on different aspects of the theme of "Equitable Community." FREE event, open to students and the general public.
UNM SUB Lobo A and B
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Race Amity Project of New Mexico/MLK Commission
505-985-9171
cgk999@gmail.com
UNM SUB Lobo A and B
398 Cornell Dr. NEAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87106
(505) 277-5626
sub@unm.edu