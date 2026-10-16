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Empowering a More Equitable Community

Empowering a More Equitable Community

Come participate in a workshop exploring ways we can work together to build The Beloved Community and a more equitable community. Dr. Jamal Martin will speak, followed by breakout groups focusing on different aspects of the theme of "Equitable Community." FREE event, open to students and the general public.

UNM SUB Lobo A and B
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Race Amity Project of New Mexico/MLK Commission
505-985-9171
cgk999@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/RaceAmityABQ
UNM SUB Lobo A and B
398 Cornell Dr. NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87106
(505) 277-5626
sub@unm.edu
https://events.unm.edu/event-spaces/student-union-building/rooms/index.html