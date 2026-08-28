First-ever U.S. Solo Exhibition for Japanese Contemporary Artist Eri Imamura, at Turner Carroll

Japanese contemporary artist Eri Imamura has major ties to New Mexico, and will have her first-ever solo exhibition in the U.S. with a public opening from 4-6 pm this Friday, September 4, at Turner Carroll Gallery, 725 Canyon Road, in Santa Fe. Imamura was the first international student to study at Santa Fe's Institute of American Indian Art; she attended in order to learn Native American beadwork techniques from renowned artist Teri Greeves. Imamura took those indigenous beadworking techniques back to Japan, and blended them with her native country's own folk stories, Shinto mythology, antique kimonos, golden beads, and more edgy contemporary elements of Manga and tattoo imagery.

Tonya Turner Carroll met Imamura at an art exhibition in Singapore, on a research trip while she was curating an exhibition for the artist Swoon in Thailand. Imamura's work took her breath away. Upon speaking about the work, Imamura told Turner Carroll that as a student at IAIA twenty years ago, she would often visit Turner Carroll Gallery, thinking that someday she would love to show in a gallery on Canyon Road, like Turner Carroll. The two knew they were meant to work together, and only two months after they first met, Turner Carroll introduced Eri's work to the Dallas Museum of Art, which became the first U.S. museum to collect her work.

Eri is returning to Santa Fe for her opening reception, and will continue from Santa Fe to the Crystal Bridges Museum, for the museum's reveal of two of her works it has recently added to its permanent collection.

Please contact Turner Carroll at 505 986 9800 or turnercarrollgallery.com for additional information.