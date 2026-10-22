First Friday ARTScrawl in midtown Albuquerque
First Friday ARTScrawl in midtown Albuquerque
The Gallery ABQ's First Friday ARTScrawl showcases two accomplished artists: Marcella Boushelle , a mixed-media artist who describes her work as abstract and impressionistic, and Diana Stauffer, a representational landscape painter inspired by the high desert skies of the Southwest. The Gallery's monthly Salon exhibition, simply called Abstraction, spotlights seven contemporary artists expressing whimsy, serenity and vibrance in pastel, acrylic and metal.
Complementary beverages, light snacks and ample free parking at Hoffmantown Shopping Center.
The Gallery ABQ
free
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Gallery ABQ
505-292-9333
abqgallery@gmail.com
The Gallery ABQ
8210 Menaul Blvd NEAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87110
505-292-9333.
abqgallery@gmail.com