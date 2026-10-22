First Friday ARTScrawl in midtown Albuquerque

The Gallery ABQ's First Friday ARTScrawl showcases two accomplished artists: Marcella Boushelle , a mixed-media artist who describes her work as abstract and impressionistic, and Diana Stauffer, a representational landscape painter inspired by the high desert skies of the Southwest. The Gallery's monthly Salon exhibition, simply called Abstraction, spotlights seven contemporary artists expressing whimsy, serenity and vibrance in pastel, acrylic and metal.

Complementary beverages, light snacks and ample free parking at Hoffmantown Shopping Center.