Free Live Social Skills Class (30 min, Online)
Free Live Social Skills Class (30 min, Online)
People skills are learnable, like anything else you practice.
Every Sunday, Jaunty runs a free 30-minute live class online for adults who want to feel easier around people: starting conversations, keeping them going, and connecting at work, with friends, or on dates.
It's live with a real instructor, not a recorded webinar.
Jaunty has been teaching social skills since 2013, founded in San Francisco by Eric Waisman, author of Approach.
Space is limited, so please register and arrive a few minutes early.
Register: https://www.jaunty.org/workshops?utm_source=kunm&utm_medium=event_listing&utm_campaign=sunday_class
VIRTUAL EVENT: Zoom
Every week through Jan 31, 2027.
Sunday: 03:30 PM - 04:00 PM
Sunday: 03:30 PM - 04:00 PM
Event Supported By
Jaunty
jauntyevents@agentmail.to
VIRTUAL EVENT: Zoom