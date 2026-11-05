Grief Conversations with Living Village Grief
Grief Conversations with Living Village Grief
We come together not to erase our grief, but to give it a space. In community, we remember that whatever we’re carrying, we don’t have to carry it alone. You’re invited to a place where grief can open our hearts, deepen our capacity to love, and reconnect us with what truly matters. We come together to build a companionship with grief. Our grief has something to say and we gather to discover what becomes possible when sorrow is witnessed, held, and shared in community. To reserve your spot and connect with us, email us at livingvillagegrief@gmail.com.
Albuquerque Friends Meeting House
$20 - $30
03:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Living Village Grief
5056814339
livingvillagegrief@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Luna Cervantes
livingvillagegrief@gmail.com
Albuquerque Friends Meeting House
1600n 5th Street NWAlbuquerque, New Mexico
livingvillagegrief@gmail.com