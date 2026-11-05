Grief Conversations with Living Village Grief

We come together not to erase our grief, but to give it a space. In community, we remember that whatever we’re carrying, we don’t have to carry it alone. You’re invited to a place where grief can open our hearts, deepen our capacity to love, and reconnect us with what truly matters. We come together to build a companionship with grief. Our grief has something to say and we gather to discover what becomes possible when sorrow is witnessed, held, and shared in community. To reserve your spot and connect with us, email us at livingvillagegrief@gmail.com.