© 2026 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Grief Conversations with Living Village Grief

Grief Conversations with Living Village Grief

We come together not to erase our grief, but to give it a space. In community, we remember that whatever we’re carrying, we don’t have to carry it alone. You’re invited to a place where grief can open our hearts, deepen our capacity to love, and reconnect us with what truly matters. We come together to build a companionship with grief. Our grief has something to say and we gather to discover what becomes possible when sorrow is witnessed, held, and shared in community. To reserve your spot and connect with us, email us at livingvillagegrief@gmail.com.

Albuquerque Friends Meeting House
$20 - $30
03:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Living Village Grief
5056814339
livingvillagegrief@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Luna Cervantes
livingvillagegrief@gmail.com
Albuquerque Friends Meeting House
1600n 5th Street NW
Albuquerque, New Mexico
livingvillagegrief@gmail.com