Grief Conversations with Living Village Grief
Grief Conversations with Living Village Grief
Join us for a welcoming community conversation where together we create a safe and compassionate space to listen deeply, speak honestly, and honor the many ways grief is carried.
Luna Cervantes and Rebecca Leeman, Grief Tenders
Email us at livingvillagegrief@gmail.com to reserve your space.
Come as you are. All grief is welcome.
The Friends Meeting House
$20 - $30
03:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Living Village Grief
505-681-4339
livingvillagegrief@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Luna Cervantes
elizcerv@gmail.com
The Friends Meeting House
1600 5th Street NWAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87102
505-681-4339
livingvillagegrief@gmail.com