Harvest Season: Beaded Corn Activity
Harvest Season: Beaded Corn Activity
Celebrate the harvest season this November with a hands-on beaded corn activity. Learn about the importance of corn in Pueblo culture and the traditions surrounding the harvest season while creating a decorative beaded corn craft to take home. Free with museum admission.
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
5058437270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
2401 12th Street NWAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87104
5058437270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com