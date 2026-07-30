Hike & Journal with New Mexico Wild

Join us for a morning of hiking and nature journaling in the beautiful Santa Fe National Forest! This will be an easy hike with plenty of stops to observe nature, learn nature journaling techniques, and talk about Inventoried Roadless Areas and the threats they face.

We’ll be joined by writer and Upper Pecos Watershed Alliance member Jerry O’Shea, who will help guide our hike and journaling. All ages and drawing/journaling experience welcome.

Journals and pencils provided; however, if you’d like to bring your own that’s great! Learn about Inventoried Roadless Areas and the Roadless Rule HERE.

For questions, reach out to shelby@nmwild.org