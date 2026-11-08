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Holiday Season Festival Weekend

Holiday Season Festival Weekend

Taos Chamber Music Group Concert

Gleb Ivanov and TCMG core members in an all-Franck program.

Artists: Elizabeth Baker and Ruxandra Marquart, violins; Laura Chang, viola; Sally Guenther, cello; Gleb Ivanov, piano.

Tickets available here, at Taos ChamberMusicGroup.org

Harwood Museum of Art
$31-$38
03:30 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Harwood Museum of Art
575-758-9826
info@harwoodmuseum.org
harwoodmuseum.org

Artist Group Info

Taos Chamber Music Group
info@taoschambermusicgroup.org
https://taoschambermusicgroup.org/
Harwood Museum of Art
238 Ledoux Street
Taos, New Mexico 87571
info@harwoodmuseum.com
https://harwoodmuseum.org/