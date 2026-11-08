Holiday Season Festival Weekend
Holiday Season Festival Weekend
Taos Chamber Music Group Concert
Gleb Ivanov and TCMG core members in an all-Franck program.
Artists: Elizabeth Baker and Ruxandra Marquart, violins; Laura Chang, viola; Sally Guenther, cello; Gleb Ivanov, piano.
Tickets available here, at Taos ChamberMusicGroup.org
Harwood Museum of Art
$31-$38
03:30 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The Harwood Museum of Art
575-758-9826
info@harwoodmuseum.org
Artist Group Info
Taos Chamber Music Group
info@taoschambermusicgroup.org
Harwood Museum of Art
238 Ledoux StreetTaos, New Mexico 87571
info@harwoodmuseum.com