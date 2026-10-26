Internationally acclaimed violinist Rachel Barton Pine
Internationally acclaimed violinist Rachel Barton Pine
Don’t miss this wonderful opportunity to see one of the most accomplished violinists in the world!
Internationally acclaimed American violinist Rachel Barton Pine has thrilled audiences worldwide with her dazzling technique, lustrous tone, and infectious
joy in music making. She debuted with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra at age 10 and has since forged a career of artistry, education, philanthropy, and
personal triumph. Rachel has more than 48 albums to her credit. Accompanied by Dr. Matthew Hagle.
Program repertoire includes violin sonatas by Johannes Brahms and Amanda Maier, alongside Clara Schumann’s “Three Romances for Violin and Piano.”
Rio Rancho High School Performing Arts Center
$32-$35; students $20
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Music in Corrales
Artist Group Info
Rachel Barton Pine
Rio Rancho High School Performing Arts Center
301 Loma Colorado Blvd NERio Rancho, New Mexico 87124
505-323-0478
suzie.blake@griefnm.org