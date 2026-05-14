Last Monday Poetry at Quirky feat. Mark Anthony Rockeymoore

Our Featured Writer for May is Mark Anthony Rockeymoore!

Rockeymoore’s poetic style is characterized by a blend of spoken word lyricism, spiritual inquiry, and concise directness.

His work often bridges the gap between the mundane and the metaphysical, drawing on his background as an educator, public servant, and self-described "polymath".

Mark is a dynamic and engaging public performer, and we hope you will join us at Quirky Used Books and More on Monday, May 25th, to welcome him to Albuquerque!

As always, an Open Mic, featuring work YOU would like to share, follows the Feature. Come join us!