Living with Fire: Managing a Healthy Forest
Living with Fire: Managing a Healthy Forest
Forest Management: Learn how to assess tree health, decide what to thin and what to keep, and manage your forest for the future. This free workshop includes lunch and will be conducted entirely outdoors so dress appropriately for walking and the weather. Attendees will meet at the Midway Gas Station on NM 518, 12 miles north of LV, and head to the property for a tour and discussion with professional foresters.
San Ignacio area property (Meet at Midway Gas Station)
10:59 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
New Mexico Forest and Watershed Restoration Insitute and FIRE NM
505-426-2080
nmfwri@nmhu.edu
San Ignacio area property (Meet at Midway Gas Station)
1051 NM 518Sapello, New Mexico 87745
505-570-9903
camedina@nmhu.edu