Matt Savage Trio

Matt Savage, piano and electric keyboard; Dylan Kamikow, bass; Sam Bolduc, drums

“…hints of Aaron Copland and Pat Metheny in a piano trio setting that shows how hard-swinging a player Savage is.” – CADENCE

Matt Savage has had a remarkable 20+ year professional career as a jazz pianist and bandleader in ensembles of different sizes. He has played with some of the biggest names in jazz. Along the way, he’s recorded fifteen albums and EPs as a leader.

As a composer, Matt has garnered wide respect and recognition. Most of the tunes on his albums are original Matt Savage compositions. In addition, Matt wrote and recorded the score for the full-length documentary film, Sound of Redemption: The Frank Morgan Story.

The Frank Morgan Taos Jazz Festival is a production of Taos Jazz Bebop Society.

The festival continues through November 14. Information at taosjazz.org.