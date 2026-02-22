MERGE: Intersections in Contemporary Art | Opening Reception

Discover Merge Modern’s new downtown Albuquerque gallery at the opening reception for MERGE: Intersections in Contemporary Art on Saturday, December 12, 2026, from 5–9 PM.

Explore painting, mixed media, sculpture, ceramics, photography, and jewelry by a varied group of artists. The exhibition brings different techniques, influences, and lived experiences into conversation, inviting visitors to discover unexpected connections between artworks and interpretations of their own.

The evening includes live flamenco by Jessica Herrera, accompanied by guitarist Laudy Montoya, at 7:30 PM. Meet participating artists and explore the new space on the ground floor of the Gizmo Arts Building, 410 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102.

The exhibition remains on view through February 14, 2027. Visit mergemodern.org for updates.

Artwork image: Caitlin Carcerano.