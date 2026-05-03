Michael Grodsky & Friends in concert at CCA Santa Fe

Hear Michael's original works performed by wonderful musicians, and drop a $15 contribution to support live music!

Seating is limited and reservations are required.

Doors open 11:20am, and music begins at 12noon. It's general seating, so arrive early to find your preferred seat.

The performers

• Michael Grodsky, guitar

• String Quartet: Emmy Tisdel Lohr and Liana Austin, violins. Allie Norris, viola. Dana Winograd, cello.

• Ingela Onstad, soprano

• Raymond Johnson, spoken word

• Roberto Capocchi, guitar

• Bear Schacht, tenor/baritone