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Michael Grodsky & Friends in concert at CCA Santa Fe

Michael Grodsky & Friends in concert at CCA Santa Fe

Hear Michael's original works performed by wonderful musicians, and drop a $15 contribution to support live music!

Seating is limited and reservations are required.
Doors open 11:20am, and music begins at 12noon. It's general seating, so arrive early to find your preferred seat.

The performers 
• Michael Grodsky, guitar
• String Quartet: Emmy Tisdel Lohr and Liana Austin, violins. Allie Norris, viola. Dana Winograd, cello.
• Ingela Onstad, soprano
• Raymond Johnson, spoken word
• Roberto Capocchi, guitar
• Bear Schacht, tenor/baritone

Center for Contemporary Arts (CCA)
12:00 PM - 01:45 PM on Sun, 10 May 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Michael Grodsky
michael@michaelgrodsky.com
http://grodzilla.com
Center for Contemporary Arts (CCA)
1050 Old Pecos Trail
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87505
505.982.1338
https://ccasantafe.org/