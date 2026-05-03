Michael Grodsky & Friends in concert at CCA Santa Fe
Michael Grodsky & Friends in concert at CCA Santa Fe
Hear Michael's original works performed by wonderful musicians, and drop a $15 contribution to support live music!
Seating is limited and reservations are required.
Doors open 11:20am, and music begins at 12noon. It's general seating, so arrive early to find your preferred seat.
The performers
• Michael Grodsky, guitar
• String Quartet: Emmy Tisdel Lohr and Liana Austin, violins. Allie Norris, viola. Dana Winograd, cello.
• Ingela Onstad, soprano
• Raymond Johnson, spoken word
• Roberto Capocchi, guitar
• Bear Schacht, tenor/baritone
Center for Contemporary Arts (CCA)
12:00 PM - 01:45 PM on Sun, 10 May 2026
Artist Group Info
Michael Grodsky
michael@michaelgrodsky.com
Center for Contemporary Arts (CCA)
1050 Old Pecos TrailSanta Fe, New Mexico 87505
505.982.1338