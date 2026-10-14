MONARCH uses the life cycle of a monarch butterfly to explore themes of immigration, loss, transformation, longing, the beauty of life, separation, and ultimately hope. MONARCH asks us to reflect on the balance of the natural world and the anxiety and fear in today’s political climate. Where is the hope? Who do we turn to? How do we protect the most vulnerable in our community?

MONARCH is a full-length dance production with a cast of 65, featuring Keshet Dance Company professional dancers, KP3 (Keshet Pre-Professional Students), adult dancers, and young dancers ages 10+, choreographed by Keshet Company Dancer and Education Director Laura Orozco Garrett.

$0-$40 sliding scale

Tickets on sale now!

Friday, November 20 | 6:30pm

Saturday, November 21 | 2:00pm *Sensory-friendly Performance

Saturday, November 21 | 6:30pm

Sunday, November 22 | 2:00pm

MONARCH is supported in part by New Mexico Arts, a division of the Department of Cultural Affairs, and by the National Endowment for the Arts, and in partnership with New Mexico Immigrant Law Center, Enlace Comunitario, and “Border Doors” by Claudio Pérez.