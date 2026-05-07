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Mother's Day at IPCC

Mother's Day at IPCC

In celebration of Mother's Day, all mothers receive free admission to the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center museum and current galleries, including a special gallery talk. After exploring the museum, treat Mom to a special dish at the Indian Pueblo Kitchen, featuring salmon and a Pueblo pie dessert made with care.
Free admission in person only.

Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 10 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
5058437270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com
https://indianpueblo.org/
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
2401 12th Street NW
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87104
5058437270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com
https://indianpueblo.org/