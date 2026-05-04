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Music from the New World

Music from the New World

Quodlibet, an acapella vocal ensemble under the direction of its new director Brock Willard, presents music from the new world, starting with seventeenth century church music, songs of indigenous peoples, laments from the American Colonial period, and concluding with contemporary composers of Albuquerque. More info and tickets at www.quodlibetabq.org

URLs:
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3611559-0?pid=6371
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3611559-1?pid=6371

Date and Time: Saturday, 16 May 2026 at 19:00 - 20:30

Venue details: St Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 601 Montano Rd NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico, 87107, United States

Category: Live Music

Price:
General Admission: USD 10.00

St Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church
10.00
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Dennis Vik
dvik@yahoo.com
St Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church
601 Montano Rd NW
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87107