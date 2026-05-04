Music from the New World
Music from the New World
Quodlibet, an acapella vocal ensemble under the direction of its new director Brock Willard, presents music from the new world, starting with seventeenth century church music, songs of indigenous peoples, laments from the American Colonial period, and concluding with contemporary composers of Albuquerque. More info and tickets at www.quodlibetabq.org
URLs:
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3611559-0?pid=6371
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3611559-1?pid=6371
Date and Time: Saturday, 16 May 2026 at 19:00 - 20:30
Venue details: St Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 601 Montano Rd NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico, 87107, United States
Category: Live Music
Price:
General Admission: USD 10.00
St Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church
10.00
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
Dennis Vik
dvik@yahoo.com
St Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church
601 Montano Rd NWAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87107