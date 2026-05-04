Quodlibet, an acapella vocal ensemble under the direction of its new director Brock Willard, presents music from the new world, starting with seventeenth century church music, songs of indigenous peoples, laments from the American Colonial period, and concluding with contemporary composers of Albuquerque. More info and tickets at www.quodlibetabq.org

URLs:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3611559-0?pid=6371

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3611559-1?pid=6371

Date and Time: Saturday, 16 May 2026 at 19:00 - 20:30

Venue details: St Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 601 Montano Rd NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico, 87107, United States

Category: Live Music

Price:

General Admission: USD 10.00