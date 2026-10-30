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Native plant Society of NM

Native plant Society of NM

First will be Confirmation of the new Board members; Second, we will enjoy a POT LUCK LUNCH and we will have a looped slide show demonstrating our various activities plus there will be door prizes and a White Elephant swap. The Open Space is beautiful and at the top a person has a terrific view.

Bosque Open Space 6500Coors Blvd. ABQ
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Native Plant Society of NM ABQ Chapter

Artist Group Info

jimjanetmura@gmail.com
Bosque Open Space 6500Coors Blvd. ABQ
1708 20th Ave. SE
RIO RANCHO, New Mexico 87124
5052065723
jimjanetmura@gmail.com
cabq.gov/parksandrecreation/open-space/open-space-visitor-center