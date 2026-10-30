Native plant Society of NM
Native plant Society of NM
First will be Confirmation of the new Board members; Second, we will enjoy a POT LUCK LUNCH and we will have a looped slide show demonstrating our various activities plus there will be door prizes and a White Elephant swap. The Open Space is beautiful and at the top a person has a terrific view.
Bosque Open Space 6500Coors Blvd. ABQ
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Native Plant Society of NM ABQ Chapter
Artist Group Info
jimjanetmura@gmail.com
Bosque Open Space 6500Coors Blvd. ABQ
1708 20th Ave. SERIO RANCHO, New Mexico 87124
5052065723
jimjanetmura@gmail.com