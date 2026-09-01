New Mexico Community Capital Open House / Art Walk

Connect Learn and Explore at the New Mexico Community Capital (NMCC) Open House!!

Join NMCC on Sept 4th, 2026 from 10am to 4pm for an opportunity to learn more about its work and resources while connecting with the community.

Guests can enjoy refreshments from local Native Caterers, take part in Occidental Tours and experience technology demos throughout the day.

If you have any questions please feel free to reach out to Loni @ loni@nmccap.org