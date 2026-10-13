Nightmare at the Museums
Nightmare at the Museums
The UAM in Devasthali Hall and the University Museum in Kent Hall open their doors for a spook-tacular evening of haunted houses, creepy crafts, costume contests, scavenger hunts, crawly bugs, and much more! Tickets are $13; children under 12 and NMSU students with their school ID get in for FREE!
NMSU Art Museum
13
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
NMSU Art Museum
5756462545
artmuseum@nmsu.edu
NMSU Art Museum
1308 E. University AveLas Cruces, New Mexico 88003
5756462545
artmuseum@nmsu.edu