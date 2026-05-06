OffCenter Community Arts Project: Little House Auction Preview

Don't miss the limited preview of OffCenter Arts' beloved annual Little House Auction! In the run-up for the annual silent auction that will take place at FUSION, the Preview Exhibition will give viewers a first look at a portion of the Little Houses during the ABQ Artwalk and the First Friday ARTScrawl on Friday, May 8, from 5–8 PM.

The Little House Auction includes over 150 Little Houses created by local artists—PLUS an accompanying exhibition of large scale 2D artwork by local artists. The May 8 preview will feature many, but not all of the Little Houses. The full exhibition and auction will be on Friday, May 15, at 5–8 PM.

Held at FUSION, this benefit event supports OffCenter Arts free community art programs!

MORE ABOUT OFFCENTER ARTS’ LITTLE HOUSES AUCTION & EXHIBITION

OffCenter Arts' Little Houses Auction is an art exhibition and silent auction featuring over 150 miniature house artworks created by local artists! Held at FUSION this benefit event supports OffCenter Arts free community art programs!

The premise is wonderfully simple: artists are invited to build a tiny house on a base measuring no larger than 6 by 6 inches. The resulting creations, however, are wildly diverse. Using wood, ceramic, fabric, paper, metal, and boundless imagination, participants transform these tiny footprints into everything from miniature tabletop mansions, clay abodes, and tiny birdhouses to petite paintings and wearable "Little House" jewelry.

While the artworks are small, the spirit of generosity behind them is huge. Every dollar raised through winning bids directly funds OffCenter's mission to provide a free, safe, and welcoming environment for art-making and social connection. These proceeds ensure that hundreds of artists of all ages have access to free art supplies, studio space, and classes throughout the year.

Learn more about OffCenter Arts and the Little House Auction—and enjoy a gallery of houses from past year's auctions—at OffCenterArts.org/Little-House

PREVIEW: Friday, May 8, 5–8 PM

AUCTION: Friday, May 15, 5–8 PM