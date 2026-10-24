Operation Fill The Truck with New2You 505
Operation Fill The Truck with New2You 505
Help to Fill The Truck for New Mexico's Veterans in need. The VIC's food pantry stock is at an all time low -- support is needed! Please help fill the truck with:
NEW, NOT USED:
Nonperishable food (such as canned goods, pasta, jarred items)
Underwear, bras, slippers, sleepwear
Socks, non-skid socks and "big and tall" socks
Sweatpants in large sizes such as XXXL
Women's feminine hygiene products
Soap, shampoo, toothpaste, etc
NO USED CLOTHING OR FURNITURE
No donation is too small. We appreciate the support. Thank you!
New2You 505
08:00 AM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
New Mexico Veterans Integration Centers
(505) 296-0800
fiadh.timoney@nmvic.us
New2You 505
1594 Sara Rd ARio Rancho, New Mexico 87124
(505) 296-0800
fiadh.timoney@nmvic.us