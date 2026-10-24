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Operation Fill The Truck with New2You 505

Operation Fill The Truck with New2You 505

Help to Fill The Truck for New Mexico's Veterans in need. The VIC's food pantry stock is at an all time low -- support is needed! Please help fill the truck with:

NEW, NOT USED:

Nonperishable food (such as canned goods, pasta, jarred items)
Underwear, bras, slippers, sleepwear
Socks, non-skid socks and "big and tall" socks
Sweatpants in large sizes such as XXXL
Women's feminine hygiene products
Soap, shampoo, toothpaste, etc

NO USED CLOTHING OR FURNITURE

No donation is too small. We appreciate the support. Thank you!

New2You 505
08:00 AM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

New Mexico Veterans Integration Centers
(505) 296-0800
fiadh.timoney@nmvic.us
www.nmvic.org
New2You 505
1594 Sara Rd A
Rio Rancho, New Mexico 87124
(505) 296-0800
fiadh.timoney@nmvic.us
www.nmvic.org