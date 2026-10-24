Operation Fill The Truck with New2You 505

Help to Fill The Truck for New Mexico's Veterans in need. The VIC's food pantry stock is at an all time low -- support is needed! Please help fill the truck with:

NEW, NOT USED:

Nonperishable food (such as canned goods, pasta, jarred items)

Underwear, bras, slippers, sleepwear

Socks, non-skid socks and "big and tall" socks

Sweatpants in large sizes such as XXXL

Women's feminine hygiene products

Soap, shampoo, toothpaste, etc

NO USED CLOTHING OR FURNITURE

No donation is too small. We appreciate the support. Thank you!