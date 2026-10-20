Phantom Follies Burlesque Show
Phantom Follies Burlesque Show
Experience a sultry Halloween night of classic burlesque at our cigar lounge—velvet shadows, curling smoke, live jazz, and teasing performances in an intimate setting of pure vintage decadence. Sink into leather chairs with a fine cigar and crafted cocktail as the evening unfolds in timeless allure.
Lady Huntington's Fine Cigar & Pipe Lounge
$20-$35
09:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Zia Sandia Productions LLC
5052210620
ziasandiaburlesque@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Zia Sandia
ziasandiaburlesque@gmail.com
Lady Huntington's Fine Cigar & Pipe Lounge
11200 Montgomery Blvd NE #23Albuquerque, New Mexico 87111