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Phantom Follies Burlesque Show

Phantom Follies Burlesque Show

Experience a sultry Halloween night of classic burlesque at our cigar lounge—velvet shadows, curling smoke, live jazz, and teasing performances in an intimate setting of pure vintage decadence. Sink into leather chairs with a fine cigar and crafted cocktail as the evening unfolds in timeless allure.

Lady Huntington's Fine Cigar & Pipe Lounge
$20-$35
09:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Zia Sandia Productions LLC
5052210620
ziasandiaburlesque@gmail.com
ziasandia.com

Artist Group Info

Zia Sandia
ziasandiaburlesque@gmail.com
ziasandia.com
Lady Huntington's Fine Cigar & Pipe Lounge
11200 Montgomery Blvd NE #23
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87111
https://www.ladyhlounge.net