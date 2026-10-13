Pierre Bensusan, French Acoustic Guitar Virtuoso in Concert in Albuquerque

All the way from France, on Friday October 16th, acoustic guitar virtuoso, vocalist and composer Pierre Bensusan makes a much-anticipated return to Albuquerque, New Mexico, this time at the First Unitarian Church. It is a rare opportunity to experience this world-renowned artist in concert and is part of his international and cross-USA "Infinite Guitar Tour 2026".

About Pierre Bensusan:

French acoustic guitar virtuoso, vocalist, and composer Pierre Bensusan, surnamed “Mister DADGAD” (in reference to the DADGAD guitar tuning he plays in), has taken his unique sound to all corners of the globe. Winner of the Independent Music Award for his triple live album “Encore”, voted Best World Music Guitarist by Guitar Player Magazine readers’ Poll, winner of the Rose d’Or at the Montreux Festival for his debut album, Bensusan is recognized as one of the greatest guitar players of the 21st century.

Bensusan has been performing since 1974, starting in France and eventually selling over half a million albums and playing thousands of concerts, both solo and in collaboration. His many recording credits include working with Donny Osmond; and Steve Vai released three of Bensusan's albums on his Favored Nations label.

There is a sense of something both playful and serious in Bensusan's work, an unparalleled sense of freedom in his compositions and his improvisations. His playing seamlessly crosses and blends world music, classical, jazz, traditional, celtic, folk and more. His "manner" of playing defies classification - None can be isolated as simply “Brazilian”, "Arabic" or “French; rather, they represent our world in its current state, a world sharing itself, fusing cultures together in ways we have never experienced. A great ambassador of peace.

The L.A. Times describes him as: "One of the most unique and brilliant acoustic guitar veterans on the world music scene today".

James Volpe Rotondi (Editor, Guitar Player Magazine) writes:

“For me, so total is his mastery of the solo instrument, his dazzling harmony, his many innovations, and his deft command of counterpoint, the jazz idiom, folk expression, and all genres between and beyond, an entire history unfolds as Pierre Bensusan plays. But really, the emotional depth – and this is where true artistry often likes to live – of many of his songs and compositions is all, well, breathtaking. With only his steel-string-acoustic guitar – and sometimes his rich, affecting voice – Mr Bensusan can disassemble your heart and hand it back to you restored and renewed as he did to mine tonight. A true giant."

Watch a performance of his composition "Fils de la Rose" at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q9aEE9AKv2Y

Much more in Bensusan's Biography at: https://www.pierrebensusan.com/about/