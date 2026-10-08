Presentation: Artificial Intelligence Meets Human Imagination

Curt Doty says we're living in the age of augmented imagination. The Santa Fe creative consultant explores the intersection of AI, vertical media and the creator economy. A sought-after leader, speaker, and AI educator, Curt runs salons and workshops demystifying AI for creatives and executives alike.

“AI gives us a remarkable new set of instruments for exploring ideas, solving problems and creating things that once required enormous amounts of time, money or technical expertise,” says Doty. He’ll describe what he sees as the five fears surrounding AI adoption and AI’s real opportunity: augmented imagination—with humans firmly in charge.