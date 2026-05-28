Pride Rising on Thursday, June 4th and the Music from 7 - 9 pm. Starring The Ferals and TerriSunflower and guest appearances! Grab your friends or come solo and leave with new ones.

This is what Pride feels like when we come together.

Thirsty Eye at 206 Broadway Blvd SE and there will be a Food Truck.

The Ferals are a desert-dwelling, all-woman band whose rootsy acoustic sound is at times joyful, at times haunting, and always rooted in the belief that women together are a powerful force for change.

TerriSunflower's music blooms where Indie Folk meets Americana, TerriSunflower is a NM based singer-songwriter weaving stories into songs-centered on women-with a vibe that's full of heart, grit and soul.

Donation: $5 – We pay the talent!

https://www.meetup.com/albuquerque-queer-women-meetup/events/314752319/?eventOrigin=group_events_list