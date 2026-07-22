Public Reception: The Old Road Mural Installation

Join us for a public reception to celebrate “The Old Road”—a mural that at once remembers the first major highway traversing the United States and gives emphasis to its impact on Pueblo communities and New Mexico. In celebration of the 100th anniversary of Route 66 in 2026, artists Warren Montoya (Pueblos of Santa Ana/Santa Clara), Margarita Paz-Pedro (Pueblo of Laguna/Mexican American), Akilah Martinez (Diné), and Keith Scott (Pueblo of Laguna) have created a dynamic mural in the Art Through Struggle Gallery that travels through time. This multi-dimensional installation shows Pueblo people and places along the “Mother Road,” otherwise known as Route 66. Meet the artists, learn more about the mural, and participate in art activities!

Get Free Admission when you mention “The Old Road Reception” at the IPCC East or South check-in desks.

Image: Keith Scott, Laguna Pueblo Water Tower, 2023, digital photograph.