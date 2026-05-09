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Radio-controlled Airplane & Toy Show

Radio-controlled Airplane & Toy Show

Come on out and join us for a family-friendly amazing radio-controlled airplane flying show and demonstration with many different vintage toy airplanes. The airfield runway is along the length of Wildlife West Nature Park’s kite field and can be enjoyed from your vehicle along the entry driveway or up close by walking closer to the runway. This is a rain or shine event depending on the wind conditions of course. Numerous kinds of radio-controlled trucks and cars will also be demonstrated. A food truck will be available near the airfield.

Then come into Wildlife West’s native wildlife zoo to get up close to New Mexico’s amazing native wildlife – like their newest and playful bobcat, curious sister cougars, tree-climbing grey foxes and a magnificent and chatty bald eagle, along with 20 other species of wildlife and raptors.

Wildlife West Nature Park
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Wildlife West Nature Park
5052817655
info@wildlifewest.org
www.wildlifewest.org
Wildlife West Nature Park
87 North Frontage Road
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87015