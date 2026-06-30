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Reify

Reify

The 2026 New Mexico Dance Hackathon brings together dancers, technologists, designers, and sound artists to explore the intersection of movement and technology. Participants collaborated to create new interdisciplinary works supported by UNM ARTSLab. Reify, showcases the results of this process and presents innovative pieces that integrate dance and movement with digital tools, sound, and interactive media.

UNM ARTSLab
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Jul 11, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

UNM ARTSLab
artslab@unm.edu
artslab.unm.edu

Artist Group Info

Madrone Matysiak
mmatishak@unm.edu
https://artslab.unm.edu/research/dance-hackathon/
UNM ARTSLab
131 Pine St NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87106
artslab@unm.edu
artslab.unm.edu