Reify
Reify
The 2026 New Mexico Dance Hackathon brings together dancers, technologists, designers, and sound artists to explore the intersection of movement and technology. Participants collaborated to create new interdisciplinary works supported by UNM ARTSLab. Reify, showcases the results of this process and presents innovative pieces that integrate dance and movement with digital tools, sound, and interactive media.
UNM ARTSLab
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Jul 11, 2026.
Event Supported By
UNM ARTSLab
artslab@unm.edu
Artist Group Info
Madrone Matysiak
mmatishak@unm.edu