Remodeling Afternoon Out – Discover Our Design Center

Discover Our Design Center

Learn About Our Innovative Process and Get All Your Remodel Questions Answered!

Sip | Champagne

Shop | Remodel, Energy Solutions, and Home Decor

Be Inspired | Learn about our unique system of product design, selection, and installation.

Join us for an exclusive evening marking the grand expansion of our Design Center and the new home interior services at Marketplace HOME. If you’re envisioning a kitchen or bath transformation – or exploring solar energy for 2026 – this is your moment.

Experience our innovative design process, tour our refined spaces, and engage with our expert team. Indulge in curated charcuterie, premium beverages, and luxe giveaways as you discover what’s next in home design. Win beautiful prizes!

Must RSVP to attend this event