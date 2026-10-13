Artistic Director Ninoska M’bewe Escobar presents Resonance – the Fall Student Dance Concert featuring new dance works in flamenco and contemporary. The Student Dance Concerts, presented every fall and spring semester, have always been a cornerstone of the UNM Dance Department, as it offers students a chance to develop their own artistic voice, and present works to an audience, some of them for the first time. This is a unique opportunity to see young fresh voices supported by a team of their peers!

Presented by the UNM Department of Theatre and Dance.

October 23, 24, 29, 30, and 31 at 7:30pm

October 25 at 2:00pm

Elizabeth Waters Center for Dance

Ticket Prices: $12 General, $10 Faculty & Seniors, $8 Staff & Students