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Resonance

Resonance

Artistic Director Ninoska M’bewe Escobar presents Resonance – the Fall Student Dance Concert featuring new dance works in flamenco and contemporary. The Student Dance Concerts, presented every fall and spring semester, have always been a cornerstone of the UNM Dance Department, as it offers students a chance to develop their own artistic voice, and present works to an audience, some of them for the first time. This is a unique opportunity to see young fresh voices supported by a team of their peers!

Presented by the UNM Department of Theatre and Dance.

October 23, 24, 29, 30, and 31 at 7:30pm

October 25 at 2:00pm

Elizabeth Waters Center for Dance

Ticket Prices: $12 General, $10 Faculty & Seniors, $8 Staff & Students

Elizabeth Waters Center for Dance
$12 General, $10 Faculty &amp; Seniors, $8 Staff &amp; Students
07:30 PM - 07:30 PM, every day through Oct 31, 2026.
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Event Supported By

UNM Department of Theatre & Dance
Elizabeth Waters Center for Dance
301 Yale Blvd NE
Albuquerque , New Mexico 87106
(505) 277-4332
theatre@unm.edu
www.theatre.unm.edu