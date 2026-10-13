Resonance
Resonance
Artistic Director Ninoska M’bewe Escobar presents Resonance – the Fall Student Dance Concert featuring new dance works in flamenco and contemporary. The Student Dance Concerts, presented every fall and spring semester, have always been a cornerstone of the UNM Dance Department, as it offers students a chance to develop their own artistic voice, and present works to an audience, some of them for the first time. This is a unique opportunity to see young fresh voices supported by a team of their peers!
Presented by the UNM Department of Theatre and Dance.
October 23, 24, 29, 30, and 31 at 7:30pm
October 25 at 2:00pm
Elizabeth Waters Center for Dance
Ticket Prices: $12 General, $10 Faculty & Seniors, $8 Staff & Students
Elizabeth Waters Center for Dance
$12 General, $10 Faculty & Seniors, $8 Staff & Students
07:30 PM - 07:30 PM, every day through Oct 31, 2026.
Event Supported By
UNM Department of Theatre & Dance
Elizabeth Waters Center for Dance
301 Yale Blvd NEAlbuquerque , New Mexico 87106
(505) 277-4332
theatre@unm.edu