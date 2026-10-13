Restorative Sound Bath at BOARD30 | November 15

Join Douglas and Lotus Sound Bath for a unique sound healing experience at BOARD30 | ABQ on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 4:00pm.

Bring a friend and dedicate a Sunday afternoon to health and wellbeing. If you've joined us at Board30 before, you know how special and lasting these sessions are. And if this is your first sound bath, you’re about to discover something truly restorative!

Please bring your yoga mat or comforter (sleeping bag pads are a good alternative) small pillow and blanket. Kindly avoid strong fragrances. Nothing further needed but your wonderful presence! Board30 is located at: 4801 Alameda Blvd. NE.

We look forward to welcoming you to another rejuvenating session! 🌝

Namaste 🌸 Douglas