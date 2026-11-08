Retablo Painting with Guadalupe Tafoya
Retablo Painting with Guadalupe Tafoya
Join San Francisco de Asis Archivist and Guest Curator Guadalupe Tafoya to create your own retablo painting. For ages 7-12 and their adults. Younger and older siblings are welcome. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited. Registration suggested.
This workshop series is supported in part by the Terra Foundation.
Photo by Shayla Blatchford Photography.
Harwood Museum of Art
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Harwqod Museum of Art
5757589826
info@harwoodmuseum.org
Harwood Museum of Art
238 Ledoux StreetTaos, New Mexico 87571
info@harwoodmuseum.com