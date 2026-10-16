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Retablo Painting with Guadalupe Tafoya

Retablo Painting with Guadalupe Tafoya

Join San Francisco de Asis Archivist and Guest Curator Guadalupe Tafoya to create your own retablo painting. For ages 7-12 and their adults. Younger and older siblings are welcome. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited. Registration suggested.

This workshop series is supported in part by the Terra Foundation.

Photo by Shayla Blatchford Photography.

Harwood Museum of Art
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

The Harwood Museum of Art
575-758-9826
info@harwoodmuseum.org
harwoodmuseum.org
Harwood Museum of Art
238 Ledoux Street
Taos, New Mexico 87571
info@harwoodmuseum.com
https://harwoodmuseum.org/