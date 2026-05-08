Rio Grande Nature Center Spring Garden Fest
Rio Grande Nature Center Spring Garden Fest
Join us for our annual two day Spring Garden Festival, May 9 and 10 at the Nature Center. You will enjoy plant sales, food trucks, live music, kids' activities, speakers and nature walks, local craft vendors, and exhibitors. 8:30-4 both days. Bring the family!!
Rio Grande Nature Center State Park
$5 parking
08:30 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through May 10, 2026.
Rio Grande Nature Center State Park
2901 Candelaria Rd., NWAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87107
(505) 344-7240
friends@rgnc.org