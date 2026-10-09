Get ready to laugh your way through a hilarious evening at Rising High Comedy Night, featuring some of the best local comics on Friday, October 16, at 8 PM (Doors at 7:30 PM)! PLUS an afterparty with a DJ in FUSION’s Velvet Echo Lounge!

Hosted by comic and show producer Nax Davis, the evening brings together Victor Tenorio, Count Supreme, Sarina Ochoa, Hannah Joy, and headliner Tripp Stelnicki for a night of stand-up ranging from esteemed local talent to comics who have shared the stage with some of comedy’s biggest names. Victor was named a 2026 NM Entertainment Magazine Top Comic Host, Count has competed in and placed in the Route 66 Comedy Competition, and Sarina regularly hosts shows around town at Imperial and Painted Lady. Hannah has opened for comedians including Beth Stelling and Katherine Blanford, while Tripp has shared the stage with Marc Maron and Shang Wang.

The good time won’t end with the stand-up comedy; your $20 ticket also gets you into the Velvet Echo Lounge afterparty, where a DJ will keep the night rolling with music, drinks, and good company!

LOCATION:

FUSION | The Cell

700 1st St. NW

Albuquerque, NM, 87102

TICKETS

Tickets are $20 and include an afterparty in FUSION’s Velvet Echo Lounge.

Free parking is available in FUSION’s lot next to Burger King on Lomas and is also free along 1st Street after 6 PM (more parking info + map available here).