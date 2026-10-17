Ryan Conner (Last Comic Standing, Corden, Prime) at Hyena's Comedy Club

***Touring in support of his new memoir 12 Guys Walk Into a Kitchen***

Originally from Washington DC, Ryan Conner has been on the Late Late Show with James Corden, CBS's Comics Unleashed, and was a Top-10 finalist on the final season of NBC’s Last Comic Standing, where judge Norm MacDonald called his first set “The best 3.5 minutes I’ve seen in five years.” In addition to touring the country doing stand-up, Ryan was a writer/producer for MTV’s Ridiculousness for 12 years, and was a contributing writer for two seasons of TruTV’s Billy On The Street. His special Live from DC can be seen on Amazon Prime. His novel, The Party, is available on Amazon, and his upcoming memoir, 12 Guys Walk Into A Kitchen, will be released in November, 2026. You can hear his albums Live From An Old Prison and Live from DC anywhere albums can be heard.