Sandia Soundscapes presents Siphonophores + Morgan Barnard

Sandia Soundscapes is bringing Siphonophores and Morgan Barnard to FUSION | The Cell on Saturday, August 15, at 7 PM (doors at 6:30 PM), for an evening of music for the mind.

Sandia Soundscapes features electronic and electro-acoustic music that will stimulate your ears, eyes, and mind. It will appeal to lovers of ambient, cinematic, and other creative non-mainstream styles; fans of jazz, classical, world, and other adventurous music will also find a home at our events.

Their summer concert will be headlined by Siphonophores: an improvisation-based trio featuring Jesse Tatum on flute, Peter Gilbert on electronics, and Nick Tauro Jr. with projected images. In the natural world, siphonophores are known as highly polymorphic and complex organisms, blurring the line between working individually and as a colony. As a human performance ensemble, Siphonophores believe in live performance and the creative immediacy of the moment.

They will be joined by multimedia artist Morgan Barnard. Morgan Morgan works in the areas of public art, interactive media, immersive installations, and live cinema. His visual work offers audiences unique moments of observation and reflection through the use of lighting and projection, while his music is distinctly in the downtempo style, building up and then deconstructing a series of heavy yet chilled grooves.

SCHEDULE

6:30 Doors open

7:00 Introductions

7:05 Conversation with Morgan Barnard

7:15 Morgan Barnard Performance

7:40 Intermission

8:00 Conversation with Siphonophores

8:15 Siphonophores Performance

9:00 Evening Concludes

Free parking is available in FUSION’s lot, and is also free along 1st Street after 6 PM. Say Cheese will open in the lobby of FUSION | The Cell from 5–8 PM for dinner, a snack, and refreshments. Quality bar service will be provided by Safe House Distilling Co. and Teller Genuine Vodka in FUSION | The Cell. Click here for some nearby dining options.

TICKETS

$15 in advance; $20 day of show