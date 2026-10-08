Sangre de Cristo Chorale Concert - Our Transcendental Passion

"Our Transcendental Passion" is a concert-length work by acclaimed contemporary composer Paul Rudoi. Written in the structure of an 18th-century German Passion, "Our Transcendental Passion" uses arias for oration and choruses for dialogue. This remarkable piece weaves together texts of eminent Transcendentalist poets of the 19th century, including Ralph Waldo Emerson, Louisa May Alcott, Elizabeth Palmer Peabody, Henry David Thoreau, and over 30 others, set to music based on the shape-note, Shaker, and Southern Harmony traditions. The Sangre de Cristo Chorale performance will be the New Mexico premiere of "Our Transcendental Passion."